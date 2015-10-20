Sidecar in the Wild ~ Thank You!

A simple tribute to our customers!

We can't thank you enough for all your support. We are closing in on 1000 sales and it's always exciting to see our products being used in the wild. We've captured a few examples in this shot.

Shot featuring:

@Brian Hoff using a crazy Headshot Bundle photo of @Alex Sailer

@Melissa Yeager showing her awesome skills with our Vertical Style Guide template

@Harbr Co. dropping some Instagram magic with our Desk Photo Bundle

@Paul Flavius Nechita crafting watch UI with Apple Watch Mock Ups

@Alex Gilev getting his sketching on with Printable UI Prototypes

and last but not least @Sticker Mule slapping a fresh @Sidecar sticker on their website header.

Thank you all!