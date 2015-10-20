Sidecar in the Wild ~ Thank You!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A simple tribute to our customers!
We can't thank you enough for all your support. We are closing in on 1000 sales and it's always exciting to see our products being used in the wild. We've captured a few examples in this shot.
Shot featuring:
@Brian Hoff using a crazy Headshot Bundle photo of @Alex Sailer
@Melissa Yeager showing her awesome skills with our Vertical Style Guide template
@Harbr Co. dropping some Instagram magic with our Desk Photo Bundle
@Paul Flavius Nechita crafting watch UI with Apple Watch Mock Ups
@Alex Gilev getting his sketching on with Printable UI Prototypes
and last but not least @Sticker Mule slapping a fresh @Sidecar sticker on their website header.
Thank you all!