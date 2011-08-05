Badges for users

Petr Široký

These are badges I made for my little graphic community at http://www.tutoriarts.cz/vb/?styleid=2 - it's abstract, so you have to know the name of the badge to understand it, but I prefer simplicity over really detailed icons in this case.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
