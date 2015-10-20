Lewis Kay-Thatcher

The Shard

The Shard the shard london skyline shadow architecture building clouds illustrator line art uk illustration
London's tallest building The Shard definitely has a bit of a 'Sauron's Tower' vibe but it still looks pretty cool on the London skyline

