Steve O'Connor

Saplings playgroup logo

Steve O'Connor
Steve O'Connor
  • Save
Saplings playgroup logo kids plants sapling education playgroup school logo
Download color palette

New logo as part of a rebranding for our local playgroup.

I wanted it to riff off the name and make it playful without using the cliched sapling images, kid fonts, and colours. Both kids and parents need to be confident in the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Steve O'Connor
Steve O'Connor

More by Steve O'Connor

View profile
    • Like