Valeria Farina

Daily UI #005: App Icon

Valeria Farina
Valeria Farina
  • Save
Daily UI #005: App Icon red color simple minimal calculator iphone icon ios app ui daily daily ui
Download color palette

For the 5th day I designed an app icon for the calculator I designed yesterday. Hope you like it :)

0b4993711da8354ffadfc19a2b13f1c4
Rebound of
Daily UI #004: Calculator
By Valeria Farina
View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Valeria Farina
Valeria Farina

More by Valeria Farina

View profile
    • Like