Day 004 - Calculator

Day 004 - Calculator design android ios mobile app ux ui aspect ratio multi functional ratio calculator dailyui
Hello friends,

Let's continue the journey of daily ui. Today I took a spin on a calculator, adding more functionality than the default. I'd really want to have an aspect ratio option in the default calculator on iOS so this is my version.

I'll see you tomorrow. Happy Monday!

product designer @Fueled. art direction & motion design. 💪
