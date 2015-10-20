Free Aurora Template

Hello Dribbblers! This is my first ever shot so be gentle. Follow me on Dribbble for more freebies to come.

Live Demo*: http://serafin.io/aurora-template/

It's a free HTML5 template that was meant to be my portfolio (in 2014) but I've never used it and now I'm releasing it for free for personal and commercial use. So get it while it's hot.

Featuring; animated background gradient, nice project showcase, contact form, responsive design, vector icons, font awesome and sass stylesheets.

Download on GitHub: https://github.com/DominikSerafin/aurora-template

Shout-out to @Spencer Hamm for giving me Dribbble invite. Check out his work, he's got some really nice illustrations.

*GitHub pages don't execute PHP scripts so contact form doesn't work in this demo.

