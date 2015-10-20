Markos Esther

Kompak, engineering Branding

Markos Esther
Markos Esther
  • Save
Kompak, engineering Branding stationery engineering monogram outdoor geometry visual identity graphic design brand branding logo
Download color palette

Branding and Corporate Identity developed for the engineering company Kompak.
To transmit the message and know-how of the company we worked with geometries and forms from mathematics and physics, reaching finally a concept, that remembers structural constructive elements. The colors show the basis nature of the brand: trust, responsibility, energy and innovation.
This project has been developed in collaboration with Klan Destin

www.markos-esther.com

Markos Esther
Markos Esther

More by Markos Esther

View profile
    • Like