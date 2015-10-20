A ring to rule them all

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lord of the ring's joke apart, this ring represents new paths that we are taking. For our current project, we decided to go beyond the minimal style and decided to add some textures and some imperfections to our illustrations.
This ring is a representation of that change and you can expect many more starting this thursday!
Let us know your thoughts :)
--
See it in 2x to see and feel the texture ;)
--
if you liked it, press "L" in your keyboard and send us some love.