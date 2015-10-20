Raff Mars
A ring to rule them all

A ring to rule them all texture gold diamond illustration ring
Lord of the ring's joke apart, this ring represents new paths that we are taking. For our current project, we decided to go beyond the minimal style and decided to add some textures and some imperfections to our illustrations.

This ring is a representation of that change and you can expect many more starting this thursday!

Let us know your thoughts :)

See it in 2x to see and feel the texture ;)
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
way more than animation
