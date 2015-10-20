Victor Thomas

Zepponi and Company Web Design

Zepponi and Company Web Design javascript html5 wordpress website design web
The objective of the new design is create a clean, modern and professional design that strikes the right balance between a financial services firm and a wine country feel.

Key technologies include a Custom WordPress CMS, Mobile Responsive Design and Search Engine Optimization.

