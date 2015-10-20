Ben Dunn

Ios Nav exploration YPlan

Ben Dunn
Ben Dunn
  • Save
Ios Nav exploration YPlan tabs navigation pixate nav bar yplan interaction animation ux ui
Download color palette

More exploration into the navigation reshuffle. We are trying to give the the 'wishlist' and 'tickets' section more exposure but with minimal changes to the actual screens.

Please try the Pixate prototype below and let us know your thoughts. If you use the current app please let us know how you feel about this change.

Built on Pixate, test the prototype HERE

@YPlan team

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Ben Dunn
Ben Dunn

More by Ben Dunn

View profile
    • Like