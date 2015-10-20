Ios Nav exploration YPlan

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
More exploration into the navigation reshuffle. We are trying to give the the 'wishlist' and 'tickets' section more exposure but with minimal changes to the actual screens.
Please try the Pixate prototype below and let us know your thoughts. If you use the current app please let us know how you feel about this change.
Built on Pixate, test the prototype HERE
@YPlan team