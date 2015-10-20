Morten Hald

#006 User Profile #dailyUI #day006

Morten Hald
Morten Hald
  • Save
#006 User Profile #dailyUI #day006 ui ux design user profile dailyui
Download color palette

My stab at the DailyUI challenge day 6 - A user profile for Yolanda. She likes photography, so give her a like!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Morten Hald
Morten Hald

More by Morten Hald

View profile
    • Like