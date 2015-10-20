Seth Coelen

Daily UI 005 | App Icon

Daily UI 005 | App Icon app icon 005 dailyui daily ui ios7 andriod icon apple icon ios icon sublime text text editor icon
This shot is part of my 100 Days of UI challenge.

Feel free to rebound or use this shot for inspiration.

You can reach me on Twitter @WhatsNewSaes

