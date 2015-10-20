Anand Davaasuren

Day 002

Day 002 touch id payment day 002 002 dailyui
My second day challenge with a credit card checkout. To make life more easy, i thought website payments could be paid by the iPhone touch ID's.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
