Book Mock-up

Book Mock-up logo branding hardcover psd book mock-up cover scene generator dyn mockup book
Use this Book mock-up to create photorealistic presentation for your book. This item include 14 pre made psd scenes and Scene Generator which allows you to create your own scene.

Book Mock-up features:
- 14 pre made psd files;
- Scene Generator;
- 6 Items for Scene Generator;
- Total of 20 HQ Items;
- Easy and fast editing via Smart-Objects;
- High resolution: 6000×3500px;
- Easy to cut out – all masks included;
- Changeable background via Smart-Object;
- Fully organized layers and folders;
- Photorealistic result;
- Help file;

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
