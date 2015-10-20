🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Use this Book mock-up to create photorealistic presentation for your book. This item include 14 pre made psd scenes and Scene Generator which allows you to create your own scene.
Book Mock-up features:
- 14 pre made psd files;
- Scene Generator;
- 6 Items for Scene Generator;
- Total of 20 HQ Items;
- Easy and fast editing via Smart-Objects;
- High resolution: 6000×3500px;
- Easy to cut out – all masks included;
- Changeable background via Smart-Object;
- Fully organized layers and folders;
- Photorealistic result;
- Help file;
