Daniel Balazs

Barbara Faludi Photography Card

Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs
  • Save
Barbara Faludi Photography Card photography branding foil silver white black card business card
Download color palette

Check out the project: http://designucca.com/barbara-faludi

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs

More by Daniel Balazs

View profile
    • Like