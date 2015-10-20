Florent Gosselin
iAdvize

Chat element sending

Florent Gosselin
iAdvize
Florent Gosselin for iAdvize
  • Save
Chat element sending card messaging chat animation principle
Download color palette

A quick concept for link sending in our @iAdvize application.
Used Principle app for transition.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
iAdvize
iAdvize
Conversational Commerce Platform 🚀✌️⚡️

More by iAdvize

View profile
    • Like