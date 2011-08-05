AYSE Studio

New Logo / Debut Shot

New Logo / Debut Shot ayse designz logo
My new 2011 logo.
I had my old logo for two years and i was hating it lately!
I'm going to launch my new website next month, so the new logo comes in a perfect timing.
Huge thanks to Marco Sousa for the dribble invite.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
