Jonathan Moreira
ThoughtSpot

Login

Jonathan Moreira
ThoughtSpot
Jonathan Moreira for ThoughtSpot
Hire Us
  • Save
Login
Login
Download color palette
  1. login-shot.png
  2. login.png

Daily shenanigans on 👉🏼 https://twitter.com/joreira

Here's the latest version of the login screen, thanks a lot for all the feedback! Make sure to check out the full view.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by ThoughtSpot

View profile
    • Like