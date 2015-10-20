Sarah Maurer

Calculator - Daily UI 004

Sarah Maurer
Sarah Maurer
  • Save
Calculator - Daily UI 004 mockup dark pink orange gradient numbers phone calculator 004 dailyui
Download color palette

Just finished my fourth design for #dailyui #004

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Sarah Maurer
Sarah Maurer

More by Sarah Maurer

View profile
    • Like