Finnair Nordic Sky on mobile

Finnair Nordic Sky on mobile add to bag aero aviation ui responsive
An onboard site for Finnair’s new A350 XWB fleet. We we’re responsible for the concept, UX, visual design and development.

Sharing the same peace of mind approach as our Finnair mobile application and the A350 XWB in-flight entertainment system, also by Reaktor, the site provide users with information about their destinations, flight benefits, pre-order shopping and customer care.

Here’s a quick animated example of the Add to Bag feature in the mobile version of the pre-order shopping experience.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
