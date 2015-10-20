Jacob van Leeuwen

Calender Menu

Jacob van Leeuwen
Jacob van Leeuwen
  • Save
Calender Menu color colour ui ux calendar app
Download color palette

Filter menu for a little calendar app where colour would be much more important to planning events.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Jacob van Leeuwen
Jacob van Leeuwen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jacob van Leeuwen

View profile
    • Like