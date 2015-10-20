Morten Hald

#002 Checkout #dailyUI

Morten Hald
Morten Hald
  • Save
#002 Checkout #dailyUI ui ux design checkout dailyui
Download color palette

Attempt no. 2 at the DailyUI 100-day challenge. Simulating a checkout from basket through purchase to confirmation. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Morten Hald
Morten Hald

More by Morten Hald

View profile
    • Like