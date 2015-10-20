Interactive France Map

Marouane Dekkaki

Hello guys,

I'm finally back, after a long long time.

Here is an interactive map I've designed this summer for INRA France (National Institute of Agricultural Research).

As you can see, it's globally in dark tons.

Your feedbacks are welcome :)

Have a nice week folks !

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
