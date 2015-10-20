Finnair Nordic Sky on desktop

An onboard site for Finnair’s new A350 XWB fleet. We we’re responsible for the concept, UX, visual design and development.

Sharing the same peace of mind approach as our Finnair mobile application and the A350 XWB in-flight entertainment system, also by Reaktor, the site provide users with information about their destinations, flight benefits, pre-order shopping and customer care.

Here’s a quick animated example of the Add to Bag feature in the desktop version of the pre-order shopping experience.