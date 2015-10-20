Gavin de Koning

Day 043 - Multiple Choice

Day 043 - Multiple Choice
Hi there!

I am going for the 100 days straight designing UI elements #dailydesign.

Day 043 - Multiple Choice

Feel free to share your thoughts!
Feedback appreciated

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
