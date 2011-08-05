Chris Young

Lct Logo Concept 4

Chris Young
Chris Young
  • Save
Lct Logo Concept 4 logo circle star multi-colour trust national
Download color palette

Some options using lower case and also shortening the name.

8ed051b6e0719f96855a1dc9b772017a
Rebound of
LCT Logo Concept 3
By Chris Young
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Chris Young
Chris Young

More by Chris Young

View profile
    • Like