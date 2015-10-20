Khai

Magpie App Icon - #DailyUI #005

Magpie App Icon - #DailyUI #005 mobile travel daily ui 005 challenge dailyui icon app getmagpie magpie
Please let me shamelessly present to you guys my startup - Magpie.

Magpie helps travelers exchange their homes or rooms with others and travel the world for free. We create a marketplace with points to facilitate more than two parties at different times so it's also hassle-free.

Learn more about us at http://getmagpie.com

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
