Min Tran

DailyUI day 005: App icon

Min Tran
Min Tran
  • Save
DailyUI day 005: App icon man weight wine glass underwear ios app 005 dailyui icon
Download color palette

The assignment is designing an app icon. How about 3 of them?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Min Tran
Min Tran

More by Min Tran

View profile
    • Like