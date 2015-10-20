Amirkhan Pathan

inktober_1

inktober_1 doodles illustration kumbhmela sadhu inktober
Illustration series of sadhus from kumbh mela as my inktober challenge.
published on polka cafe: http://www.polkacafe.com/amirkhan-pathan-inktober-2026.html
Instagram: https://instagram.com/amirkhan_pathan/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
