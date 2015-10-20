Bence Vitarius

Day 5 - Music Player

Day 5 - Music Player dailyui mumford and sons music player music player minimal challenge design ui user interface 100 day challenge
Good morning everybody,

It's time to listen to some Mumford and Sons! On the 5th day I made a music player - this is a very common topic I guess, so nothing special.

Could you notice the Foals album cover in the background? Both bands are awesome!

Have a nice day,
Bence

