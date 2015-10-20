Maverick TV comps

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We're been working with Maverick TV on a number of projects. This is for their main site.
"Maverick is a TV & media production company proud of its achievements and ambitious for future success. We embrace the challenges our fast-changing industry presents while growing our creative and commercial future. We are passionate about our programmes, excited by talent, courageous in our outlook and believe we can genuinely make a difference.
Maverick is rich in ideas, innovative in approach, mischievous in outlook and uncompromising in its sense of purpose." Visit the site
