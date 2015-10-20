Goodpatch Tokyo

Good Design Award for Prott & Talkie

Woop Woop! We are very proud to announce that Goodpatch's work was rewarded not 1, but 2 Good Design Awards in 2015.

Prott, UI Prototyping tool
http://www.g-mark.org/award/describe/43179?token=w1FYBoqWBC
Designer: Yukihiro Kobayashi, Kinro Syo, Ayako Nogami

Talkie, Real Estate App
http://www.g-mark.org/award/describe/43126
Designer: Yuu Takimoto

Previous Good Design Awards:
MoneyForward, 2014
https://dribbble.com/shots/1783233-Money-Forward-App

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
