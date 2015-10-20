Good Design Award for Prott & Talkie

Woop Woop! We are very proud to announce that Goodpatch's work was rewarded not 1, but 2 Good Design Awards in 2015.

Prott, UI Prototyping tool

http://www.g-mark.org/award/describe/43179?token=w1FYBoqWBC

Designer: Yukihiro Kobayashi, Kinro Syo, Ayako Nogami

Talkie, Real Estate App

http://www.g-mark.org/award/describe/43126

Designer: Yuu Takimoto

Previous Good Design Awards:

MoneyForward, 2014

https://dribbble.com/shots/1783233-Money-Forward-App