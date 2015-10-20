Jonas Mosesson

ouverte+souveraine

ouverte+souveraine iconography line icons icons economy switzerland line line art faux-3d 2d
Some of MANY icons I did for an interactive video for Economiesuisse. Made together with the swiss agency Messieurs.ch.

See the whole thing on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30264323/ouvertesouveraine-economiesuisse

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
