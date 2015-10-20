Anthony Méric

K4 Xmas • Laboratory

K4 Xmas • Laboratory children laboratory xmas web 2d illustration aftereffect motion loop gif animation
Some recent work we did for the children's Xmas with Carrefour.

These little online animations were created into sprite sheets with alpha channel all ready for HTML & CSS3.

I had a lot of fun to animate from illustrations at Publicis Nurun ^^

Hero perso still
K4 Xmas • Hero Scientist
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
