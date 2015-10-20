Amsterdam - Icon Salon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
You may have noticed that I was gone las week. I was invited to participate at Iconfinders conference - Icon Salon.
I've met ton of amazing icon designers and had a really great time! You can read about my takeaways and the importance of getaways in my latest article on IconUtopia.
Check it out:
The Importance of Getaways and a Throwback to the Icon Salon Conference.
