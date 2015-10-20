Justas Galaburda

Amsterdam - Icon Salon

Amsterdam - Icon Salon old town home iconsalon xxx sign windows street building city amsterdam outline illustration
You may have noticed that I was gone las week. I was invited to participate at Iconfinders conference - Icon Salon.

I've met ton of amazing icon designers and had a really great time! You can read about my takeaways and the importance of getaways in my latest article on IconUtopia.

Check it out:
The Importance of Getaways and a Throwback to the Icon Salon Conference.

Rebound of
Easy Way To Colour Your Outline Icons
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

