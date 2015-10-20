Amsterdam - Icon Salon

You may have noticed that I was gone las week. I was invited to participate at Iconfinders conference - Icon Salon.

I've met ton of amazing icon designers and had a really great time! You can read about my takeaways and the importance of getaways in my latest article on IconUtopia.

Check it out:

The Importance of Getaways and a Throwback to the Icon Salon Conference.

➜ Get More Dribbble Followers!

Learn single most important thing you must do now if you want to grow your audience ✌

Worth checking out:

Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram