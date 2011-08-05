superdeluxesam

Sailor Study

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
Sailor Study sailor sea logo illustrator simple graphics cartoon icon
Download color palette

This was a logo design for a website that unfortunately didn't get used in the end, but I still really like him.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like