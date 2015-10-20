Bernardo Cortes

Day 012 - Augmented Translator

Bernardo Cortes
Bernardo Cortes
  • Save
Day 012 - Augmented Translator widget concept ui design
Download color palette

One more guys, see you tomorrow

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 012 - Augmented Translator
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Bernardo Cortes
Bernardo Cortes

More by Bernardo Cortes

View profile
    • Like