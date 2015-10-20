Claire Fénart

Exquisite Cadaver

Exquisite Cadaver postcard illustration
One of my favorite games on Earth is to play exquisite cadaver. I use to only do the sentence version of it, but mixing it with an illustration challenge pushes the game at totally another level, turning it more than exquisite.
"A lanky monster rode a unicycle wearing spandex into a lake to annoy the humans."

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
