Alex Tass, logo designer

Z letter mark: interactive dynamic forces logo design symbol

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Z letter mark: interactive dynamic forces logo design symbol letter mark monogram z crm customer relationship management logo logo design letter mark organize automate technology synchronize sales marketing customer service technical support
Download color palette

Logo design symbol based on the letter Z and using a group of dynamic interactive forces created for a CRM (customer relationship management) service provider.

Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like