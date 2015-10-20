Lemongraphic

The Go Academy infographic design

Lemongraphic
Lemongraphic
  • Save
The Go Academy infographic design the go academy infographic infographic informationdesign information chess chess infographic go go chess academy reversi connect5 posture
Download color palette

Full preview:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30305597/The-Go-Academy-infographic-design

The Go Academy infographic design provide the information of "What is GO?" Go is a strategic and intellectual mind sport that originated from China more than 3,000 years ago. Today, Go is played by more than 60 millions players worldwide and has gained immense popularity in Asia, Europe and America.

This infographic feature the GO board sizes, difference between GO with Reversi and connect 5, How GO is known around the world, the holding posture, ranking system, game objective and interesting facts about this chess game.

Lemongraphic
Lemongraphic

More by Lemongraphic

View profile
    • Like