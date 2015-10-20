Full preview:

The Go Academy infographic design provide the information of "What is GO?" Go is a strategic and intellectual mind sport that originated from China more than 3,000 years ago. Today, Go is played by more than 60 millions players worldwide and has gained immense popularity in Asia, Europe and America.

This infographic feature the GO board sizes, difference between GO with Reversi and connect 5, How GO is known around the world, the holding posture, ranking system, game objective and interesting facts about this chess game.