🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full preview:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30305597/The-Go-Academy-infographic-design
The Go Academy infographic design provide the information of "What is GO?" Go is a strategic and intellectual mind sport that originated from China more than 3,000 years ago. Today, Go is played by more than 60 millions players worldwide and has gained immense popularity in Asia, Europe and America.
This infographic feature the GO board sizes, difference between GO with Reversi and connect 5, How GO is known around the world, the holding posture, ranking system, game objective and interesting facts about this chess game.