Design Taught Me...

Design Taught Me... illustration monoline measure ruler playoff rebound
My contribution to the Shopify "Design taught me..." playoff.

That feeling you get when you look back at an asset you just saved out and something is off by 1px. 🙈

Rebound of
Design taught me… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
