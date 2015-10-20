14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups is a pack of 14 PSD files based on real photo, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/14-newspaper-adverts-mockups/12972067;ref=goner13

Features

- 14 PSD with different shoots of newspaper

- 4 PSD with premade interior

- changeable background color

- based on real photo

- replacing via Smart Objects

- photorealistic look

- fully layered PSD

- easy file structure with help file

- 4000×2800 px file size 240 ppi