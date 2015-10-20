Piotr Szmiłyk

14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups

14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups download freebie free psd press template newspaper mockup mock-up daily advertisement advert
14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups is a pack of 14 PSD files based on real photo, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/14-newspaper-adverts-mockups/12972067;ref=goner13

Features
- 14 PSD with different shoots of newspaper
- 4 PSD with premade interior
- changeable background color
- based on real photo
- replacing via Smart Objects
- photorealistic look
- fully layered PSD
- easy file structure with help file
- 4000×2800 px file size 240 ppi

14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups
