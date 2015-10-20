🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
14 Newspaper Adverts Mockups is a pack of 14 PSD files based on real photo, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.
Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/14-newspaper-adverts-mockups/12972067;ref=goner13
Features
- 14 PSD with different shoots of newspaper
- 4 PSD with premade interior
- changeable background color
- based on real photo
- replacing via Smart Objects
- photorealistic look
- fully layered PSD
- easy file structure with help file
- 4000×2800 px file size 240 ppi