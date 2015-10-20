Claire Fénart

Ecommerce for high-end notebooks

Ecommerce for high-end notebooks
Isabelle Moreau is a young creator offering completely tailored notebooks. I worked on the design with my good friend @_NicolasTh and we recently launch the website. It has been a project I had a sincere fun to work on, working on strategy, UX and UI steps.
http://www.byisabellemoreau.com/en

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
