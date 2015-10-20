Arnaud Le Roux

Facebook Messenger VR

Facebook Messenger VR rift reality virtual app oculus iphone vr messenger facebook
I'm really impatient of the new interaction range bringing by VR in the next few months. A whole new ecosystem to explore! What could be Messenger in one year? Sharing moment in a 3D space?

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
