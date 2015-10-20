Krišjānis Rozentāls

Mint Doors

Krišjānis Rozentāls
Krišjānis Rozentāls
  • Save
Mint Doors proposal logo identity branding
Download color palette

A logo proposal for a door manufacturer.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Krišjānis Rozentāls
Krišjānis Rozentāls

More by Krišjānis Rozentāls

View profile
    • Like