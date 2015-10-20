Neil Stoeckle

Lightsabers

Lightsabers design draw dark side vector illustration lightsaber star wars
Here's a little vector illustration of Obi-Wan and Darth Vadar's lightsabers. Stoked for Episode VII, The Force Awakens. 58 days and counting.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
