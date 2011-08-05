flopreynat

Wireframing

flopreynat
flopreynat
  • Save
Wireframing wireframing wireframe process ipad
Download color palette

Wireframing a profile detail page on an ipad template. Forcing myself to go through this multi-layout wireframing process and ensure clear understanding of various options at hand. I have definitely taken one step further towards responsive web design. Read @beep's essay if you haven't yet!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
flopreynat
flopreynat

More by flopreynat

View profile
    • Like